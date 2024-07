Bloss (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

It will actually be his Triple-A debut, as Bloss skipped over that level when he was promoted to make his major-league debut last month. He went down with right shoulder inflammation in that outing but has made a rapid recovery. With Justin Verlander (neck) ruled out through the All-Star break, Bloss could re-enter the Houston rotation next week.