Astros manager Joe Espada said Sunday that an MRI on Bloss' right shoulder revealed inflammation, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Bloss landed on the injured list Saturday, and with the MRI showing inflammation in the right shoulder, the 23-year-old right-hander will refrain from throwing until it subsides. Bloss sustained the injury in his major-league debut Friday against the Orioles, when he was removed after 3.2 innings.