The Astros selected Bloss' contract from Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday.

He will make his major-league debut Friday versus the Orioles. Bloss has put up a 1.74 ERA and 60:21 K:BB in 62 innings covering 12 starts between High-A Asheville and Corpus Christi this season. The right-hander will have a shot to stick around for a bit if he pitches well.