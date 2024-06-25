Bloss (shoulder) will play light catch Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Bloss was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right shoulder inflammation following his major-league debut, but he has a shot to return shortly after those 15 days are up. Whether he returns in the majors or minors could depend on who makes it back first out of him and Justin Verlander (neck).
