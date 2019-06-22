Astros' Jake Marisnick: Accounts for team's lone run

Marisnick went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in Friday's game against the Yankees.

Marisnick got the Astros on the board in the fourth inning with an RBI double to right field, but it was the only offense Houston could muster all night. The 28-year-old has collected four base knocks over his last two contests, including three extra-base hits and three RBI.

