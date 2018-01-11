Astros' Jake Marisnick: Agrees to deal with Astros
Marisnick (thumb) agreed to a one-year, $1.9 million deal with the Astros on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Marisnick hit .243/.319/.496 with 16 home runs, 35 RBI and nine stolen bases during 106 games last year. The 26-year-old underwent thumb surgery in mid-September, but all indications point to the center fielder being fully operational come spring training.
More News
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Begins throwing Sunday•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Undergoes thumb surgery•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Diagnosed with fractured right thumb•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Headed back to see doctors•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Removed with thumb injury•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...