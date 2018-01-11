Astros' Jake Marisnick: Agrees to deal with Astros

Marisnick (thumb) agreed to a one-year, $1.9 million deal with the Astros on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Marisnick hit .243/.319/.496 with 16 home runs, 35 RBI and nine stolen bases during 106 games last year. The 26-year-old underwent thumb surgery in mid-September, but all indications point to the center fielder being fully operational come spring training.