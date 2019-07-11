Astros' Jake Marisnick: Appealing suspension

Marisnick is appealing his two-game suspension and will be eligible to play Thursday against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Marisnick was suspended for colliding with Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy during a play at the plate Saturday, an incident which led to Lucroy suffering a broken nose and a concussion. Marisnick will remain eligible for now but could be forced to sit out for a game or two sometime soon.