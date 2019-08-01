Astros' Jake Marisnick: Available off bench

Marisnick is available off the bench Thursday against the Indians after serving his two-game suspension, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Marisnick will assume his role as the team's fourth outfielder after missing the past two games while suspended. In 83 games this season, the 28-year-old is slashing .246/.308/.453 with eight homers and eight steals.

More News
Our Latest Stories