Astros' Jake Marisnick: Avenges HBP
Marisnick went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Angels.
One day after being drilled by Noe Ramirez -- an episode that resulted in the pitcher and his manager, Brad Ausmus, being levied a suspension and fine -- Marisnick was a thorn in the Angels' side Wednesday. Amid constant boos, the outfielder had a team-high three hits and stole his eighth base of the season. He's reached base six times in eight plate appearances with a pair of stolen bases and two runs in the two games he's played in the series in front of an unfriendly L.A. crowd.
