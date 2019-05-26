Astros' Jake Marisnick: Back in action

Marisnick (leg) will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager AJ Hinch opted not to use Marisnick in Saturday's 4-3 win after the outfielder's left leg was "pretty beat up" following the series opener Friday. The one-day respite was apparently all Marisnick needed to overcome the issue, so he'll again reclaim starting center-field duties while George Springer (hamstring) lingers on the injured list.