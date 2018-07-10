Astros' Jake Marisnick: Back in big leagues

Marisnick was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Marisnick was only down in Triple-A for three days, though he may head back down shortly. Gerrit Cole was placed on bereavement list in a corresponding move, so Marisnick is likely just up to give the Astros an extra bat until Cole returns, which will likely be Saturday.

