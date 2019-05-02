Astros' Jake Marisnick: Back to bench

Marisnick is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Marisnick had started each of the past three games, tying his longest streak of the season. The Astros don't have an everyday role available for Marisnick in the outfield, but because the team tends to use a rotation of players at designated hitter, the 28-year-old has been able to pick up semi-regular at-bats this season. That may be enough to make him a useful asset in AL-only formats.