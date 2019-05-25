Astros' Jake Marisnick: Battling minor leg issues

Marisnick is out of the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox because his left leg is "pretty beat up" according to manager A.J. Hinch, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Marisnick ran into the wall on multiple occasions, though it doesn't appear that he's suffered anything worse than scrapes and bruises. Tony Kemp starts in center field to give Marisnick a break.

