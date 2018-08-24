Astros' Jake Marisnick: Begins rehab stint

Marisnick will embark on a minor-league assignment at Triple-A Fresno on Friday.

Marisnick was placed on the 10-day disabled list Aug. 11 with a left groin injury, but after running the bases and taking batting practice Wednesday, he'll start a rehabilitation assignment with the Grizzlies. The Astros will likely wait until rosters expand Sept. 1 to reinstate Marisnick from the DL.

