Astros' Jake Marisnick: Begins rehab stint
Marisnick will embark on a minor-league assignment at Triple-A Fresno on Friday.
Marisnick was placed on the 10-day disabled list Aug. 11 with a left groin injury, but after running the bases and taking batting practice Wednesday, he'll start a rehabilitation assignment with the Grizzlies. The Astros will likely wait until rosters expand Sept. 1 to reinstate Marisnick from the DL.
More News
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Rehab assignment possible this weekend•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Progressing quickly through rehab•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Expects to be out at least until late August•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Awaiting MRI results•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Lands on disabled list•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Pulls up injured while running bases•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...