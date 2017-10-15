Astros' Jake Marisnick: Begins throwing Sunday

Marisnick (thumb) threw Sunday for the first time since undergoing surgery in mid-September, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

There's no indication that Marisnick will be able to return at some point during the postseason, should the Astros advance beyond the ALCS. With that in mind, he'll aim to be back in full health once spring training arrives. Marisnick appeared in 106 games during the 2017 season, during which he hit .243/.319/.496.