Astros' Jake Marisnick: Belts 10th homer

Marisnick went 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI in a 21-1 victory against the Mariners on Sunday.

The Astros sent 11 hitters to the plate, and all 11 had at least one hit. Houston also scored 21 runs despite just two homers. The 3-for-6 day snapped an 0-for-10 stretch for Marisnick, who now has 10 homers and 10 steals. He is also batting .241 with 28 extra-base hits, 33 RBI and 45 runs in 266 at-bats this season.