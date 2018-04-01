Astros' Jake Marisnick: Blasts second homer

Marisnick went 1-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Rangers.

Marisnick has two hits on the young season and both of gone over the boards. That's a slightly surprising development given his career track record, but less so when you consider the 16 homers he belted in 2017. Leading up to last season, Marisnick made revamping his swing a focus and it clearly showed in a career-high flyball rate of 47.8 percent (per Fangraphs).