Astros' Jake Marisnick: Clocks solo shot

Marisnick went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Monday's 3-0 win over the White Sox.

Marisnick took Jace Fry deep in the third inning to give the Astros a 2-0 lead, giving him five home runs on the year. His lack of regular playing time hinders his fantasy value, but the veteran outfielder is slashing .293/.341/.573 with 12 extra-base hits in 89 plate appearances.

