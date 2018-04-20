Astros' Jake Marisnick: Contact issues continue

Marisnick went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Mariners.

Marisnick has gone hitless in his last 20 at-bats, striking out an eye-popping 14 times during that run of futility. After hitting a pair of home runs in the first three games of the season, it's been a pretty deep slide for Marisnick, who's hitting .122 with a 53.9 K%. He may have fallen in love with the new flyball swing that led to a career-high 16 home runs in 2017, but it's resulted in contact issues this year. He has four hits and 24 strikeouts over the last 44 at-bats since hitting those two homers the first week of the season.