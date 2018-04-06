Astros' Jake Marisnick: Day off Friday

Marisnick is not in the lineup against the Padres on Friday.

Marisnick will take a seat for the third time in the past four games while manager A.J. Hinch goes with Derek Fisher (left), George Springer (center) and Josh Reddick (right) in the outfield. With a couple more right-handers on the docket for San Diego this weekend, it remains to be seen how much playing time Marisnick will accumulate this series.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories