Astros' Jake Marisnick: Day off Friday

Marisnick is not in the lineup against the Padres on Friday.

Marisnick will take a seat for the third time in the past four games while manager A.J. Hinch goes with Derek Fisher (left), George Springer (center) and Josh Reddick (right) in the outfield. With a couple more right-handers on the docket for San Diego this weekend, it remains to be seen how much playing time Marisnick will accumulate this series.