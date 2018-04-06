Astros' Jake Marisnick: Day off Friday
Marisnick is not in the lineup against the Padres on Friday.
Marisnick will take a seat for the third time in the past four games while manager A.J. Hinch goes with Derek Fisher (left), George Springer (center) and Josh Reddick (right) in the outfield. With a couple more right-handers on the docket for San Diego this weekend, it remains to be seen how much playing time Marisnick will accumulate this series.
