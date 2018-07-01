Astros' Jake Marisnick: Draws fourth consecutive start
Marisnick will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Rays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Since being recalled from Triple-A Fresno on May 23, Marisnick is slashing a respectable .262/.348/.492 over 29 appearances, a significant step up from his season line of .192/.239/.370. As a result of his improved production at the plate in addition to his merits as a defender, Marisnick will garner a fourth consecutive start. Marisnick could be at risk of falling into a bench role once Carlos Correa (back) returns from the disabled list later in July and Marwin Gonzalez re-enters the outfield mix on a more frequent basis.
