Astros' Jake Marisnick: Expected to return over weekend
Marisnick (groin) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Marisnick has already made two minor-league rehab appearances for Triple-A Fresno, going 4-for-8 with a homer, a walk and five RBI in those contests. He's expected to play one more game for Fresno on Monday before reporting to Double-A Frisco on Wednesday to finish out his rehab. Barring any setbacks, the outfielder should be activated from the 10-day disabled list when rosters expand over the weekend. Marisnick has been on the shelf since Aug. 11 with a groin injury.
