Astros' Jake Marisnick: Expected to start in center field
Marisnick is expected to start in center field and bat ninth in the Opening Day lineup, MLB.com reports.
Marisnick should get steady playing time with Yuli Gurriel hurt to begin the season with Marwin Gonzalez moving to first base.
