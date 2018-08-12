Astros' Jake Marisnick: Expects to be out at least until late August
Manager A.J. Hinch said that Marisnick (groin) is expected to be out until late August or early September, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports.
It's still unclear what the MRI on Marisnick's groin showed, but it's less than promising that the team already expects a multi-week absence. Given the expected length of his recovery, the outfielder will likely require a minor-league rehab stint before returning. Until he's healthy, Tony Kemp will likely see more time in the big-league outfield than before.
