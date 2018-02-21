Astros' Jake Marisnick: Faces live pitching

Marisnick took batting practice against live pitching for the first time in nearly seven months Tuesday, Glenn Sattell of MLB.com reports.

Marisnick, who suffered a fractured thumb last September, confirms he's 100 percent. The outfielder, known for a good glove but limited bat, revamped his swing during the offseason leading up to 2017 and delivered career highs in home runs (16), slugging (.496) and OPS (.815). The previously light-hitting Marisnick improved his fly-ball rate to a career-high 44.9 percent last season. He'll look to win a regular gig in left field, but manager A.J. Hinch needs to find at-bats for Marwin Gonzalez, a super-utility player who will bounce around the field but had his most playing time as left fielder last season.