Astros' Jake Marisnick: Fills in for injured Kemp, homers
Marisnick entered Saturday's game for the injured Tony Kemp (foot) and hit a two-run home run in a 14-0 win over the Dodgers.
Kemp was hit on the foot by a pitch and is day-to-day, which means Marisnick could get a start in the series finale Sunday. Marisnick has hit safely and scored runs in all three games since his callup from Triple-A Fresno. He's belted two homers, knocked in four and scored four runs.
