Astros' Jake Marisnick: Fills in for Springer

Marisnick replaced an injured George Springer (thumb) during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers. He struck out and was hit by a pitch in his two plate appearances.

Springer's injury looked bad with the center fielder writhing in pain after his attempted steal of second base in the third inning. X-rays came back negative, but no initial prognosis has been given. This should open the door for Marisnick to get at-bats while Springer is sidelined.