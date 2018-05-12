Astros' Jake Marisnick: Fills in for Springer
Marisnick entered Friday's game for center fielder George Springer, who departed with a left elbow contusion, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Springer's injury looked serious at the time, but X-rays following the game came back negative. The Astros are describing the injury as a contusion and are calling Springer day-to-day. Any absence will lead to at-bats for Marisnick or Derek Fisher, who entered Friday's game as a pinch hitter for Marisnick and stayed in center field. Neither Marisnick (.148 average) nor Fisher (.190) are appealing fantasy options.
