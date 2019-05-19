Astros' Jake Marisnick: Fourth straight start

Marisnick will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Red Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros' willingness to rotate players at designated hitter has cleared the way for Marisnick to see regular duty in the outfield of late. He'll stick in the lineup for the fifth time in six games after going 6-for-15 with three extra-base hits and a stolen base over his prior four starts.