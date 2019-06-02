Astros' Jake Marisnick: Gets day off
Marisnick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Marisnick will head to the bench after six consecutive starts, paving the way for Myles Straw to pick up a start in center field. George Springer's (hamstring) ongoing absence should continue to open up regular work for the streaky Marisnick, who has slumped of late with a .194 average, one home run and one steal over his past 10 games.
