Astros' Jake Marisnick: Gets heave-ho Sunday
Marisnick was ejected from Sunday's loss to Oakland for arguing balls and strikes, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Marisnick, who has gone 16 straight at-bats without a hit, let the frustration get to him during the fifth inning. He was replaced in center field by Cameron Maybin.
More News
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: In Saturday's lineup•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Dealing with groin issue•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Draws third straight start•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Mashes 15th homer Wednesday•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Goes deep Thursday•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Seeing extra at-bats with Springer out•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...