Astros' Jake Marisnick: Gets heave-ho Sunday

Marisnick was ejected from Sunday's loss to Oakland for arguing balls and strikes, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Marisnick, who has gone 16 straight at-bats without a hit, let the frustration get to him during the fifth inning. He was replaced in center field by Cameron Maybin.

