Astros' Jake Marisnick: Goes deep Thursday

Marisnick went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Indians.

Marisnick made the most of his first big-league appearance since being sent to Triple-A earlier this month, blasting his fourth home run of the season to straightaway center field in the sixth inning off Neil Ramirez. He will likely see some time in the outfield in the short-term thanks to the injuries suffered by Josh Reddick and Derek Fisher. However, his results have not been good as he has hit just .157/.167/.326 in 89 at-bats this season.

