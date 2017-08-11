Astros' Jake Marisnick: Goes deep Thursday
Marisnick went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and three strikeouts in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox.
Marisnick opened the scoring in the third inning with his 14th long ball, but failed to put another ball in play for the remainder of this 11-inning contest. The center fielder continues to bat ninth in the order despite an excellent .519 slugging percentage.
