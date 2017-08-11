Play

Astros' Jake Marisnick: Goes deep Thursday

Marisnick went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and three strikeouts in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox.

Marisnick opened the scoring in the third inning with his 14th long ball, but failed to put another ball in play for the remainder of this 11-inning contest. The center fielder continues to bat ninth in the order despite an excellent .519 slugging percentage.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast