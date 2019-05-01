Astros' Jake Marisnick: Goes deep

Marisnick went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in an 11-0 victory against the Twins on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old experienced a strong start to the year, but he was 2-for-18 (.111) since April 13 prior to Tuesday night. Hopefully his second homer of the year will get him going again. Marisnick is batting .267 with five extra-base hits, five RBI, 10 runs and one steal in 45 at-bats this season.