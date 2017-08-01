Astros' Jake Marisnick: Goes off for career game against Rays

Marisnick homered twice, scored four runs and knocked in five in a monster 3-for-4 game Monday against the Rays.

So much for the 2-for-15 slump Marisnick was in over the past nine games. Marisnick busted out hard with his second multi-homer game of the season and a season-high in RBI and runs scored. Marisnick's other hit was a double; with 10 total bases, he raised his slugging percentage from .494 to .543 in Monday's game alone.