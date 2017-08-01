Astros' Jake Marisnick: Goes off for career game against Rays
Marisnick homered twice, scored four runs and knocked in five in a monster 3-for-4 game Monday against the Rays.
So much for the 2-for-15 slump Marisnick was in over the past nine games. Marisnick busted out hard with his second multi-homer game of the season and a season-high in RBI and runs scored. Marisnick's other hit was a double; with 10 total bases, he raised his slugging percentage from .494 to .543 in Monday's game alone.
More News
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Smashes 11th homer Monday•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Uses legs to score•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Three hits Tuesday•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Comes off bench, cranks three-run shot•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Ties career high in homers•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Joins sixth-inning party•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...