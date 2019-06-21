Astros' Jake Marisnick: Goes yard twice

Marisnick went 3-for-4 with two solo homers Thursday against the Yankees.

Marisnick went yard in the fifth and ninth innings, accounting for his seventh and eighth home runs of the seasons respectively. They were his first home runs since May 24, and he's also struggled to a .209 batting average across 68 plate appearances in that span. Marisnick has maintained significant playing time in the absence of George Springer (hamstring), though that could be ending soon with news that Springer began a rehab assignment Thursday.

