Astros' Jake Marisnick: Hit with two-game ban

Marisnick was suspended two games for his role in a collision at the plate with Jonathan Lucroy on Sunday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Marisnick ran into Lucroy on the final game before the All-Star break, leading to Lucroy suffering a broken nose and a concussion. MLB concluded that Marisnick didn't intend to injure Lucroy but that his actions nevertheless were worthy of a suspension. Marisnick can appeal the suspension. If he elects not to, he'll begin serving it Thursday against the Rangers.