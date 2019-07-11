Astros' Jake Marisnick: Hit with two-game ban
Marisnick was suspended two games for his role in a collision at the plate with Jonathan Lucroy on Sunday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
Marisnick ran into Lucroy on the final game before the All-Star break, leading to Lucroy suffering a broken nose and a concussion. MLB concluded that Marisnick didn't intend to injure Lucroy but that his actions nevertheless were worthy of a suspension. Marisnick can appeal the suspension. If he elects not to, he'll begin serving it Thursday against the Rangers.
More News
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Starts for injured Brantley•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Provides key insurance runs•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Window shutting on starting role•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Accounts for team's lone run•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Goes yard twice•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Back in action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Whether your looking at an extra short or extra long scoring period fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 16
Whether your league is going with the extra short four-day scoring period or extra long 11-day...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Second-half sell-high six
It's been a great first half for this half-dozen, but if you can find a taker, you might want...
-
Second-half breakouts
Looking for someone to carry you in the second half? Chris Towers gives seven of his favor...
-
Second-half sleepers
Looking for some surprise stars for the second half? Chris Towers gives eight of his favorite...