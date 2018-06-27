Astros' Jake Marisnick: Hits three-run homer
Marisnick went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a three-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.
Marisnick hit a double -- his fifth of the year -- off starter Ryan Borucki and later clubbed home run No. 6 off reliever Preston Guilmet with two runners on. This was only Marisnick's fourth multi-hit game all year, and he has yet to get his average above the .200 mark. The 27-year-old has 18 RBI and 21 runs scored in 139 at-bats this season.
More News
