Astros' Jake Marisnick: Homers again

Marisnick went 2-for-2 with a solo home run Thursday against the Rays.

Marisnick provided the only offense the Astros needed Thursday, lifting a solo shot over the left field wall for his seventh home run of the season. It was his second homer in as many games (he was out of the lineup Wednesday), the second such time he has accomplished that this season. However, his struggles at the plate and part-time at-bats limit his fantasy appeal.

More News
Our Latest Stories