Astros' Jake Marisnick: Homers, doubles Wednesday
Marisnick went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 13-5 win over the Athletics.
Marisnick, a player having serious contact issues that entered Wednesday with a 47.5 K%, was given an ideal spot for a start, facing Oakland's Paul Blackburn, a soft-tossing sinker-baller who'd struck out just 25 batters over the first 64.2 innings of his career. Marisnick doubled in his first at-bat but never got another opportunity against Blackburn, who was done after giving up eight runs over 1.1 innings. Marisnick's second-inning double snapped an 0-for-10 skid and was his first extra-base hit since May 24, ending a drought that reached 30 at-bats. His profound struggles with contact this season has rendered him to largely a defensive replacement who gets a start when someone needs a breather or, as in this instance, in an extremely favorable matchup.
