Astros' Jake Marisnick: Homers in return

Marisnick went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-3 win over Seattle.

Marisnick was called up Wednesday and got the start in center field with George Springer getting time off to rest an ailing shoulder. Springer was available off the bench and looks like he'll be ready to return to the lineup Friday after an off-day Thursday. Marisnick will likely stick around as an extra outfielder after the Astros ended prospect Kyle Tucker's run in the majors by optioning him to Triple-A Fresno to clear a spot for Marisnick.