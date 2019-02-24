Astros' Jake Marisnick: Kicks off spring in style
Marisnick went 1-for-2 with a solo home run as the first batter of the game in Saturday's spring loss to the Nationals.
Depending on how many position players the Astros keep, Marisnick could be competing competing for the final bench spot. Tyler White and Tony Kemp are also in the mix. The Astros value Marisnick's defense but have soured on his offense. If the changes he's made with new hitting coach Alex Cintron pay off, the soon-to-be 28-year-old outfielder should get one of those final roster spots.
