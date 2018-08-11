Astros' Jake Marisnick: Lands on disabled list
Marisnick was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a left groin injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Marisnick appeared to hurt himself as he pulled up running into second base on a double Friday night and was removed from the game. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the earliest 27-year-old can return is Aug. 21 at Seattle. Kyle Tucker returns from Triple-A Fresno to bolster the Astros outfield depth.
