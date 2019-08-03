Astros' Jake Marisnick: Launches two-run homer

Marisnick went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 10-2 win over the Mariners.

In his first start since a suspension, the center fielder provided a blast off Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi in the second inning. Ultimately, Marisnick's run was the winning run in the ballgame. The 28-year-old is up to nine homers, 27 RBI and 33 runs scored in 209 at-bats while batting .244/.305/.449 on the year.

