Astros' Jake Marisnick: Leads team in hitting

Marisnick went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Rangers.

Marisnick's two-hit night raised his season average to .314, which surprisingly leads the Astros. It's too early to claim the .228 career hitter has fixed the contact issues he's dealt with over his career, but Marisnick has lowered the percentage of swings at pitches outside the strike zone while striking out 11 times over 38 plate appearances (28.9 K%). After the same amount of plate appearances in 2018, Marisnick had struck out 18 times (47.3 K%).