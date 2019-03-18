Astros' Jake Marisnick: Maintains high average
Marisnick went 1-for-3 on Sunday against the Braves and raised his spring average to .313.
Marisnick, in what seems like a never-ending battle to become a a harder out, altered his batting stance and has maintained a good average this spring. He'll begin the season on the Opening Day roster as a backup outfielder. Like the other backup outfielders, Marisnick is looking over his shoulder at prospect Kyle Tucker, who is expected to reach the majors for good this season.
