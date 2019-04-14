Astros' Jake Marisnick: Makes third straight start

Marisnick went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.

Marisnick made a third straight start in center field Saturday after collecting five hits in the previous two games. He's the surprising leader on the roster with a .346 batting average. That's not expected to last, but it has created more playing time for him than Tony Kemp.

