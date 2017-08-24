Astros' Jake Marisnick: Mashes 15th homer Wednesday
Marisnick went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two runs scored and a steal Wednesday against the Nationals.
Marisnick homered just 18 times in 356 games prior to this season, but has broken out with 15 in 94 contests. He can also be counted upon for the odd contribution on the base paths, as the stolen base was the center fielder's seventh. Marisnick hasn't budged from ninth in the batting order despite bringing an impressive .512 slugging percentage along with his .254 average and .329 OBP.
