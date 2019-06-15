Astros' Jake Marisnick: MRI reveals no structural damage

Marisnick underwent an MRI on his knee Saturday which revealed no structural issues, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Knee discomfort forced Marisnick to leave Friday's game early and will keep him from starting Saturday against the Blue Jays. He said that he could be available off the bench, though manager A.J. Hinch doesn't expect him to play for a few days, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.