Astros' Jake Marisnick: Not in Friday's lineup
Marisnick is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Marisnick will be replaced in the starting nine by Derek Fisher with right-hander Doug Fister taking the hill for Texas. During Thursday's Opening Day contest, Marisnick went 1-for-4 with a solo home run.
